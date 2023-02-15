A month ago, Disney+ Hotstar posted a video announcing their upcoming series Maharana, directed by Nitin Chandrakant Desai. Recently, they took to their Instagram to announce that Gurmeet Choudhary will be playing the titular role of Maharana Pratap in the upcoming series “Maharana”. The fans cannot contain their excitement after seeing Gurmeet Choudhary’s look in this historic period drama which looks absolutely intense and intriguing.

Talking about the collaboration, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “It’s an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself. I am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar and Nitin Chandrakant Desai for giving me this project.”

The netizens are highly eager to see their favourite actor play the lead role in such a historic series. We too can’t wait to watch Choudhary play the role of the legendary warrior Maharana Pratap!

Also, last year in November, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee once again embraced parenthood. Taking to his official Instagram, the Khamoshiyan actor announced that the couple welcomed their second child- a baby girl. While breaking the news to the world, Gurmeet asked for some privacy after the birth of their second daughter. For those who don’t know, Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April this year via IVF. After Lianna, Debina conceived her second child naturally, with the couple being shocked and pleasantly surprised by the turn of events. Debina has been very vocal about her experience with IVF and has time and again talked about her struggle during the period.

