It’s all things blessed at the Choudhary residence, as stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have once again embraced parenthood. Taking to his official Instagram on Friday, the Khamoshiyan actor announced that the couple has welcomed their second child- a baby girl. While breaking the news to the world, Gurmeet asked for some privacy after the birth of their second daughter. For those who don’t know, Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April this year via IVF. After Lianna, Debina conceived her second child naturally, with the couple being shocked and pleasantly surprised by the turn of events. Debina has been very vocal about her experience with IVF and has time and again talked about her struggle during the period.

Now, while announcing the arrival of their second baby, Gurmeet in the caption revealed that their daughter came sooner than she was due and therefore they request their fans and followers for some privacy. The caption of their post read, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.” He ended the post with folded hands and a red heart emoticon. In the picture, Gurmeet can be seen kissing Debina’s forehead, while the actress is holding a bunch of pink balloons. The black and white picture of the actors also featured a text saying, “It’s a girl,” in pink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)



As soon as Gurmeet shared the good news with the world, several fans and followers took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. His post was also acknowledged by many industry friends, as they showered their love upon the family. Actor Sonu Sood commented, “Congratulations,” and ended with a red eye emoticon. Comedy queen Bharti Singh wrote, “yahooooooooo congratulations. Baby girl chahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii,” and ended with a handful of red hearts and folded hands emoticons. Actor Himansh Kohli wrote, “Congratulations.” TV star Mahi Vij wrote, “Congrats.” For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011, after meeting on the set of Ramayan in 2008, where they played Ram and Sita.

