With everything surrounding 90s music, brutal action, guns, snappy dialogues, and dark humour, the teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Netflix film, Guns & Gulaabs is finally out and looks quite promising. With a backdrop of the retro aesthetics of the 90s films, the teaser was launched by Netflix on Saturday on the occasion of Tudum 2022. Slated for an OTT release, the film seems to be based on a story on the dark side of a man. The teaser was also shared by the lead actors on their social media handles.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan gave it a catchy caption that read, “Not everything is rosy in Gulaabganj. Catch Guns & Gulaabs coming soon on Netflix India.”

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

As the teaser opens, it starts with a 90s song with the entry of Rajkummar Rao, seen pleading and crying and later ending up killing a person with a wrench. This pertinently reflects the voiceover which says about a ‘dark side in every man which should not let out’. Apart from that, the teaser also shows Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a police officer while a sassy Adarsh Gourav plays the role of a fearless individual.

What seemed to be a comic thriller film, Guns & Gulaabs is expected to entertain fans, as true to director duo Raj and DK’s previous works.

Fans going frenzy over the action thriller teaser

Meanwhile, as the teaser is already trending on the internet, fans also took to the comment section to appreciate the same. Many also left heart and fire emojis in the comments. While one user commented, “I was waiting for this one”, another said, “Just keep them coming.”

A user also said, “What If Rakshit Shetty and Dhanush were in this series it would be even more kickass!!!!”

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao also shared the teaser on his Instagram with the caption, “In this story, you could be the one knockin’ on heaven’s door next.”

Notably directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Guns & Gulaabs features Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.