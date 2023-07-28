Guns & Gulaabs: Dulquer Salmaan & Rajkummar Rao announce the trailer release date of Raj & DK - watch video
Guns & Gulaabs is directed by Raj & DK of Farzi and The Family Man fame
Netflix today dropped a teaser ahead of the trailer for the most-anticipated series of the year – Guns & Gulaabs. The trailer is set to launch with a showcase in the Capital on the 2nd of August! From the crazy minds of Raj & DK comes a gangster-comedy like no other, jahan 90s ke gaane, pyaar ke deewaane aur anokhey gangsters…sab milenge!
Raj & DK ki blockbuster jodi sabse zyada romanchak duniya lekar aa rahi hai! Welcome to Guns & Gulaabs! 🌹🔫 Trailer drops on 2nd August, only on @NetflixIndia #GunsAndGulaabs #GunsAndGulaabsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/O2yN7NEd6d
— “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) July 28, 2023
Welcome to the quirky, crazy and exciting world of Guns & Gulaabs! We can’t wait to get you the trailer on August 2… only on Netflix! 🔫🌹🔫🌹#GunsAndGulaabs #GunsAndGulaabsOnNetflix @RajkummarRao @dulQuer @_GouravAdarsh @TJBhanuOfficial @gulshandevaiah @sumank… pic.twitter.com/7bcE9opDFy
— Raj & DK (@rajndk) July 28, 2023
If there is one word to describe this unbelievable world that Raj & DK have created, it’s ENTERTAINMENT!🤩
Guns and Gulaabs trailer drops on 2nd August, only on @netflix_in!🌹🔫#GunsAndGulaabs #GunsAndGulaabsOnNetflix @rajndk @NetflixIndia @RajkummarRao @_GouravAdarsh… pic.twitter.com/TcsyKBFIU4
— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2023
Pulling off a casting coup, Guns & Gulaabs is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. From the first kill to the first kiss, in Gulaabganj, anything can happen, gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets. The Netflix series brings together the very best with Raj & DK at the helm, so mark your calendars because this trailer launch is going to be out of this ganj!
Netflix Gulaabganj ki paawan dharti pe aapka swagat karta hai, sirf 2 August ko!
