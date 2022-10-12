Gunjan Foundation presents “100 years of Bollywood Music” at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg to celebrate its journey throughout. Ms. Richa Anirudh hosted the show, and there wasa speech by Ms. Sushma Singhvi, founder of Gunjan Foundation, to welcome the guests and to elaborate the achievements and motto of the organization to the audiences. Later the show was followed by performances of a few of the golden year’s songs of Artist Mr. K.L. Saigal till the modern Bollywood songs along with some dance to mesmerize the aura of the audiences present in the auditorium.

Performances by Singers:

Jitendra Abhyankar

Chaitanya Kulkarni

Kunal Phadke

Abhishek Havaragi

UpendraIn glikar

Sagar Khambe

Tejas Deodhar

Ms. Riya Desai

Ms. Aishwarya Kale

Ms. Deepika Datar

Ms. Krisha Pandit

The show was witnessed by Journalist MS. Nalini Singh, Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, Padma Shri Indian Broadcasting Journalist and Writer Mr. Alok Mehta, the host of the show, radio journalist at 92.7 Big FM Ms Richa Anirudh, Photographer Mr. Avinash Pasricha and his wife Ms. Santosh, Art Collector Ms. Rama Thakur.

Sushma Singhvi, Founder of Gunjan Foundation said, ”Gunjan Foundation is the combined effort of all the dreams of our students to leave a mark in society. Their dreams are our hopes to make every section of our society contribute equally to our nation. We encourage the underprivileged children specially girls to be self-dependent and to be able to empower themselves with the light of education for a better future.”

About Gunjan Foundation-

GUNJAN FOUNDATION is a non-governmental social organization founded in 2004 by Ms. Sushma Singhvi with a mission to pursue educational and other welfare measures for uplifting the underprivileged sections of the society.

Currently, Gunjan Foundation is providing full scholarship to about 200 school students. Gunjan has now widened its horizons further. Its vision also includes continuing to support advanced and professional courses in the future. For the past five years, Gunjan has been financially supporting 4 to 5 marginalized students who are pursuing such advanced and professional courses. This year Gunjan Foundation’s first batch has passed out from 12th grade, ready to embrace the growth opportunities of the world. Not wanting to leave these students midstream it is also Gunjan’s endeavour now to see these students through college. Gunjan Foundation is planning to provide scholarships to deserving students for higher studies.

In addition, they have opened a new chapter in Jaipur with the sole intent of disbursing scholarships for college education.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.