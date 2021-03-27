Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul, starring Aamir Khan in lead, will begin filming in early 2022, reveals Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar shared while the writing of Mogul was finished some time back, the film got delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan starrer Mogul will be released in late 2022 or 2023, revealed Bhushan Kumar. The film is based on the life of T-series founder Gulshan Kumar. It is expected to start filming after Aamir’s upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha is released on Christmas 2021. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Bhushan said that the filming is expected to begin in early 2022.

Informing that the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Bhushan said that the writing of Mogul was finished some time back. Previously, they were hoping to start the shooting in 2021, however, things have been delayed by one year due to the pandemic.

The 43-year-old managing director of T-series has also been involved in writing the film on his father’s life. Speaking about the same, Bhushan said that it was a very good experience writing Mogul as it is his father’s biopic.

As reported by the publication, Bhushan said that writing is the most important aspect of a film and then comes direction. He shared that he likes to do other things as well but there are time constraints. However, when it comes to ‘big films,’ Bhushan said that he participates in the writing sessions.

The buzz around the film started in 2018. Reportedly, Aamir had dropped out of the project after the director Subhash Kapoor was accused during the MeToo movement, however, in 2019, Aamir confirmed that he will be portraying the role of the music label founder, who was killed in a shooting incident on 12 August, 1997. Gulshan had died at the age of 41 and was survived by his wife Sudesh Kumari Dua, Bhushan and daughters Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar.