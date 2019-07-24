Gulshan Grover on his biography Bad Man, and creating a 'mud-path' between Bollywood and Hollywood

Gulshan Grover says that his biography Bad Man is different from all other such works by his peers. It is not just about making it big in Bollywood, but also charts his journey in Hollywood in the pre-internet era. The actor, who has made a career out of playing antagonists in leading Hindi films, opens up about his upcoming biography.

Speaking about straddling Bollywood and Hollywood, he said that being an actor in the commercial sphere was a deterrent in him getting acting jobs in Hollywood. "I’m not the first Indian actor to work in films outside but my predecessors settled there. I was there to make a transition and not look for work. That was a lot more difficult than just getting an acting job as filmmakers there thought you couldn’t be relied on because of the distance and time difference, etc. Also, I was a product of commercial cinema that was looked down upon. Even today, it will not be conceded that we should be approached first for world cinema. People, neither there nor here, believed I could do it. All they knew was, he’s from a film industry where stars break into a dance every five minutes," he says to DNA, before enlisting the different languages he has done films in — Polish, Iranian, Malay, French, Australian, German and Italian..

He adds that he is proud of himself for "creating a mud-path between Bollywood and Hollywood, which is being followed by Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan and various others.” However, he believes Hollywood was the reason behind his dwindling Bollywood career. He says that producers thought he would charge more money after juggling more different industries, and hence stopped offering him work.

Part of why he wanted to pen Bad Man was because he did not intend to gloat on his past achievements.

He further says that Mahesh Bhatt praised the endeavour, saying that it would be "inspiring" for others.

