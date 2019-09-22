Gully Boy's selection as Oscars 2020 entry divides the Internet; Twitterati disappointed over sidelined Article 15, Super Deluxe

After Gully Boy was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards, netizens praised the film's team and congratulated the cast and crew of the film that had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. However, the announcement also brought in some polarising reactions on Twitter, with few users expressing their disappointment on Gully Boy's selection over films like Article 15 and Super Deluxe.

Yeaaaaahhhoool... #GullyBoy for the #Oscars2020...... Finally my baba @RanveerOfficial is going to become the next big thing in the world....

Congrets @RanveerOfficial #ZoyaAkhtar @aliaa08 for making it possible and giving us hope to achieve it.

Thank you #inshorts for this. pic.twitter.com/Jhjrl6NIjD — Gaurav Shrimali (@GervseGaurav) September 21, 2019

A massive congratulations to @ZoyaAkhtarOff, @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 and the whole team of #GullyBoy - the film has been selected as the India's official entry for the #Oscars for this year! Best of luck to the whole team!#BestForeignFilm #MCSher #ApnaTimeAayega pic.twitter.com/VTCyEehpXe — Friday Night (@FriNightMovies) September 21, 2019

This is HUGE news! I am such a big Zoya Akhtar fan. Everything she creates is on-screen magic! Congratulations to the entire #GullyBoy team! #GullyBoyForOscars https://t.co/ADVYX3mdvw — Prachipreaches (@prachipreaches) September 22, 2019

'Gully Boy’ echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. - Ranveer Singh#Gullyboy #Oscars2020 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pbAAognmSc — Ranveersinghlover (@RSinghLover) September 21, 2019

Other films in the running alongside Gully Boy were Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun, Article 15 and Badhaai Ho, apart from south hits such as Super Deluxe and Dear Comrade.

Both Kumbalangi Nights and Uyare are top notch films and I’m not surprised neither was considered for India’s Oscar entry. Quality regional cinema is Bollywood’s bitch. — Mihir Fadnavis (@mihirfadnavis) September 21, 2019

So many other choices, but then I'm almost always disappointed with the selection — J Hurtado @ Fantastic Fest (@HatefulJosh) September 21, 2019

#Oscars2020 - No Place For Tamil Movies AGAIN 👎 — Pettaikaran Memes ᴬˢᵘʳᵃⁿ (@PettaikaranMeme) September 21, 2019

Winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on 9 February, 2020.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 10:00:22 IST