Gully Boy's selection as Oscars 2020 entry divides the Internet; Twitterati disappointed over sidelined Article 15, Super Deluxe

Sep 22, 2019 10:00:22 IST

After Gully Boy was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards, netizens praised the film's team and congratulated the cast and crew of the film that had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. However, the announcement also brought in some polarising reactions on Twitter, with few users expressing their disappointment on Gully Boy's selection over films like Article 15 and Super Deluxe.

Other films in the running alongside Gully Boy were Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun, Article 15 and Badhaai Ho, apart from south hits such as Super Deluxe and Dear Comrade

Winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on 9 February, 2020.

