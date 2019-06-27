Gully Boy to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne; Zoya Akhtar says she is 'ecstatic to be invited'

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will be presenting Gully Boy at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, released in February this year to overwhelming reviews from the critics.

The film's story follows an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets. In the film, Ranveer plays a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai while Alia, who has been cast opposite him essays the role of an aspiring medical student

Zoya will also engage in an elaborate conversation on Indian cinema with the audiences. People from all across the country of Australia are expected to be present for her special conversation which is slated to take place on 10th August.

"It's always great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker it's a very rewarding experience and more than that, it's extremely thrilling to see celebration of Indian films," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"I'm ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures. There's a huge Indian community in Australia and I'm looking forward to take 'Gully Boy' to Australia for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences," she added.

The 10th edition of the festival will be held from 8 to 17 August in Victoria, Melbourne.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

