You are here:

Gully Boy to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne; Zoya Akhtar says she is 'ecstatic to be invited'

FP Staff

Jun 27, 2019 18:33:50 IST

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will be presenting Gully Boy at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, released in February this year to overwhelming reviews from the critics.

Gully Boy to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne; Zoya Akhtar says she is ecstatic to be invited

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. Screenshot from YouTube

Zoya will also engage in an elaborate conversation on Indian cinema with the audiences. People from all across the country of Australia are expected to be present for her special conversation which is slated to take place on 10th August.

"It's always great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker it's a very rewarding experience and more than that, it's extremely thrilling to see celebration of Indian films," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"I'm ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures. There's a huge Indian community in Australia and I'm looking forward to take 'Gully Boy' to Australia for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences," she added.

The 10th edition of the festival will be held from 8 to 17 August in Victoria, Melbourne.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 18:34:13 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Gully Boy , Indian Film Festival of Melbourne , Ranveer Singh , Zoya Akhtar

also see

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he has two films in hand: One is action and the other is comedy

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he has two films in hand: One is action and the other is comedy

Shah Rukh Khan to be chief guest at 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Shah Rukh Khan to be chief guest at 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress

Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress