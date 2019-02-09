You are here:

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar attend world premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming feature, Gully Boy premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany. The lead pair along with director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani went to attend the premiere.

The Gully Boy team was seen interacting with world media and going on a city tour before the red carpet appearance. While Ranveer chose to be typically unconventional with check trousers and a vibrant pullover, Alia sported a sequinned bodycon dress.

Social media was abuzz with pictures of the Gully Boy team as they explored the city and attended the event after that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 8, 2019 at 11:07am PST

View this post on Instagram

👣

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 8, 2019 at 11:07am PST

View this post on Instagram Keep it 💯 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 8, 2019 at 9:45am PST

View this post on Instagram

Trinity #berlinale #pressjunket #gullyboy @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt. My Gorgeous Suit by @nikhilthampi ❤️ styled by: @stylebyami 💋

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) on Feb 8, 2019 at 11:12am PST

View this post on Instagram Don’t even try and knock me off my loubs 🌟👠 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 8, 2019 at 11:05am PST

Gully Boy premiered on 9 February at the Berlinale, which runs from 7- 17 February. The film is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on 14 February.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 10:15:21 IST