Gully Boy: CBFC shortens Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's intimate scene, removes cuss words from Zoya Akhtar's film

Ahead of its theatrical release, the Central Board of Film Certification has reportedly trimmed an intimate scene from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. In addition to the scene between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the board has also razed several cuss words from the film, reports Hindustan Times.

The report states that the CBFC has instructed the makers to cut down the scene by 13 seconds, as well as make it a wide angle shot instead of a close-up. The film has received a U/A certificate after the edits. The name of a whiskey brand, despite being one of the partners of the film, has been chopped off from the initial credits, as per an India Today report.

When Hindustan Times contacted producer Ritesh Sidhwani, he said he did not have any problems with the changes. “It is absolutely fine,” he told the publication.

Gully Boy had its worldwide premiere 9 February at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival, and has been earning rave reviews at the festival. Cameron Bailey, artistic director at the Toronto International Film Festival even tweeted that he heard the "loudest cheers in 20 years" for the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I’ve heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale. pic.twitter.com/Lk8OUoA663 — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 10, 2019

Gully Boy will hit screens on 14 February.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 11:04:31 IST