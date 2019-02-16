Gully Boy box office collection: Zoya Akhtar film, starring Ranveer, Alia, earns Rs 13.10 cr on Day 2

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has been getting rave reviews from the critics. However, the film slowed down after a remarkable start at the box office on 14 February. Gully Boy has earned Rs 13.10 crore on the second day of its release and its current total stands at 32.50 crores.

#GullyBoy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2... Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]... Strong *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: ₹ 32.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

Trade analysts are speculating that the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer will witness a substantial growth in the metros during the weekend. The film collected Rs 19.40 crore on the first day and became Alia Bhatt's highest ever opening film. Gully Boy is also Ranveer Singh's second highest opener, after Rohit Shetty's action blockbuster Simmba.

The movie, which also features Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi apart from Ranveer and Alia, revolves around Murad who rises from the slums of Mumbai to become a rapper. It also sheds light on India's underground hip-hop culture.

Gully Boy has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

