Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's musical drama eyes Rs 140 cr lifetime business

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer, Gully Boy, entered Bollywood's Rs 100-crore club by the end of its first week. The film has collected a total of Rs 16.05 crore in its second weekend and managed to garner a collection of Rs 1.28 crore on the partial holiday of Mahashivrartri.

Taran Adarsh, the film trade analyst, took to Twitter to reveal the Zoya Akhtar directorial musical flick’s earned Rs 1.18 crore, Rs 2.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.55 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of its third weekend, respectively.

#GullyBoy benefitted from the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Mon... Biz on [third] Mon, therefore, was slightly higher than [third] Fri... Eyes ₹ 140 cr *lifetime biz*... [Week 3] Fri 1.18 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 134.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, which released on Valentine’s Day, has so far raked in ₹ 134.21 cr. It is loosely based on the lives of street and underground rappers Naezy and Divine. Ranveer plays Murad, who hails from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai and tries to pursue his passion of becoming a rapper. The film is an emotional treat and explores the city’s rap culture. After completing its 19 day-run, the film now targets 140 crore to be its lifetime earnings at the domestic box-office.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 15:19:03 IST