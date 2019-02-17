You are here:

Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film cruises past Rs 50 cr on Day 3

FP Staff

Feb 17, 2019 15:22:56 IST

After witnessing an impressive opening at the box office on Valentine's Day, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy registered a steady growth over the weekend. The film showed about 45 percent growth on Saturday and collected around Rs 18.65 croreWith critics on its side, the film has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

According to trade analysts, the film  will have crossed the Rs 70 crore mark by the end of this weekend.

Gully Boy collects Rs 50 crore at the box office in three days. Source: Twitter

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. Source: Twitter

Gully Boy has also been doing well, internationally. It has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in the United States and Canada, combined.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy first premiered at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. It is a musical drama loosely based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The two rappers have also written songs, given music and sung for the film.

Gully Boy is Singh's second biggest opener, as Simmba ranks first with Rs 20.72 crore.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 15:29:40 IST

