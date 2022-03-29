The show brings to light the everyday experiences of a small town, middle-class Indian household.

The beloved Mishra family in Gullak is back to embark upon new chapters in their lives. Set in a quaint North Indian town, season 3 will further explore the far from perfect realities and dynamics of the Mishra clan, comprising parents Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their sons Annu and Aman, and their evolution as a family and as individuals.

The show brings to light the everyday experiences of a small town, middle-class Indian household, documented beautifully through interesting anecdotes mirroring daily life. Through various relatable instances, we get an insight into the Mishras’ lives, which make up a beautiful medley of emotions, disagreements, aspirations, and struggles. Amidst all the arguments and bickering, what ties them together is their undying love and support for each other, which comes through in the most unexpected ways, making the audiences so invested in the story.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Palash Vaswani, produced by Arunabh Kumar, and written by Durgesh Singh, Gullak season 3 is a TVF creation. Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar amongst others, the third season will premiere exclusively on SonyLIV on 7th April.

Speaking on the return of Gullak, Jameel Khan who plays the patriarch of the Mishra family says he is very excited. “Expectations are high with the stupendous success, love, appreciation, awards and accolades for Season 2. Season 3 will In sha Allah, be one up on Season 2.”

Jameel says he was hugely lauded for his performance. “Filmfare’s best actor, Critics Choice best actor nomination and the never-ending love poured out by the masses, all and sundry, is a huge onus, all of us will try to live up to. Hoping and praying that this labour of love gets even more love and acceptance by the viewers.”

Jameel feels as if he is an actual part of a family. “Shooting Gullak is like coming back to family. And giving out to all the families around the world, to relish and cherish the lives, the "kabhi khushi kabhi gham" of the Mishra family. Every person in the cast and crew of Gullak contributes its might to make Gullak a memorable watch. A big thank you to TVF and the entire creative team to continue to create such endearing, relatable, clean, genuine, honest, real, fun, heart- touching and honest content.”

Gitanjali Kulkarni who plays Mrs Mishra is also very excited. “I hope that once again the audience will shower their love on Gullak and the Mishra Family. Gullak is very important to my career. As an actor, to play Shanti Mishra is challenging. Her pitch , her pace and her control mesmerize me. She is different from me and that’s why I feel a sense of joy when I perform her. Also the popularity that Gullak has given me is immense. And of course last but not the least awards are a cherry on the top of the cake.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

