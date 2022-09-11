During the policy launch Mr. Ajay Devgn, Mr. Kumar Mangat, Laxmi films, and Bollywood Hub inked MoUs worth INR 1020 Crore with Gujarat Tourism for the development film Infrastructure and film production.

Gujarat Tourism has announced the very first of the state’s Cinematic Tourism Policy or scheme in presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Hon’ble Tourism Minister of Gujarat, and special guest appearance by the well-known face of the Bollywood film industry Mr. Ajay Devgn on 10th September, 2022 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The State has planned to leverage its vibrant culture, archaeological heritage sites the world’s tallest statue – Statue of Unity (SOU), long coastline and great white salt desert, well-developed infrastructure and connectivity, and exploit proximity to world largest film producing industry i.e. Bollywood. Adding to it, the amicable populace, Well-developed infrastructure, connectivity and better law & order situation gives an edge to the state and now state aims to establish Gujarat as leading state for film makers across the world in all languages.

During the policy launch Mr. Ajay Devgn, Mr. Kumar Mangat, Laxmi films, and Bollywood Hub inked MoUs worth INR 1020 Crore with Gujarat Tourism for the development film Infrastructure and film production.

The Policy will enhance entrepreneurial opportunity and employability of the youth within the state thereby leading to socio economic growth and development of the state. It is the first policy which will be driven under the direct control and intervention of Hon’ble Chief Minister of the State. The policy does not require any minimum number of shooting days within the state to become eligible for the incentive. The policy will strengthen the singe window system that will not only ease the process of film making within the state but digitize the entire incentive application process and investors can apply for the incentive through a single click.

All film makers in India and across the globe are welcome to shoot here in land of festivals – Gujarat.

Thereby, cinematic Tourism Policy of Gujarat will definitely create attractive opportunities for Cinema and development of film related infrastructure for citizens of the country. Shooting of all kinds of motion pictures right from Films, Television Serials, Web series, Documentaries to big budget and mega film events shall be covered for financial and non-financial incentives.

This scheme aims to promote cinematic tourism through development of film infrastructure and creation of attractive opportunities for cinema in Gujarat. This scheme offers various financial and non-financial incentives for the following:

1. Film Infrastructure Development Projects are eligible to claim following benefits under this scheme:

i. up to 20 % Capital Subsidy to eligible projects without any upper limit

a. Film City

b. Film & TV Studio

c. Film Training Institute

d. Postproduction Facilities

ii. up to 100 acres Government Land on Lease

iii. 100% Reimbursement on Registration fees and Stamp duty

2. Film Making Projects for shooting and production in Gujarat

i. Reimbursement @ 25 % on eligible Cost of Production (CoP) in Gujarat

a. Maximum up to INR 2.5 Crore for Film Making

b. Maximum up to INR 2.5 Crore for Brand Affiliation

c. Maximum up to INR 1.5 Crore for TV & Web Series

d. Maximum up to INR 25 Lakh for Documentary

ii. Other administrative support for film making in Gujarat

a. Assistance in Accommodation Booking

b. Up to 50% Discount on stay at TCGL Properties

c. Facilitate security during film making

d. Liaisoning to international filmmakers

e. Connect to recognized transportation service providers

f. Details of film fraternity and suppliers in film production

g. Focus on Continuous Engagement through feedback system

h. Assistance in Excise Permission

3. Special Incentives of

i. Reimbursement @ 25 % on Eligible Cost of Production, Maximum up to INR 25 Crore for shooting Big Budget Movies in Gujarat

ii. Reimbursement @ 20% on Expenditure in Gujarat, Maximum up to INR 25 Crore for organizing national and international Mega Film Award Events in Gujarat.

No doubt Gujarat holds the immense potential to attract film makers and tourists from worldwide for varied reasons .Shri Bhupendra Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of the state highlighted that The Film Facilitation Cell is also established to provide administrative support, liaison with other departments and for quick redressal for stakeholders.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.