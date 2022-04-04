This Amazon Original series where intriguing cases are fought by lawyers whose ideologies clash, is created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui. Guilty Minds stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead role alongside Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, and Benjamin Gilani.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the ten-episode legal drama Guilty Minds starting April 22, 2022.