You are here:

Gudi Padwa 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan wish fans on auspicious occasion

FP Staff

Apr 06, 2019 13:56:04 IST

Gudi Padwa, the spring-time festival that marks the Hindu new year, falls on the first day of the Chaitra month. The day is also considered auspicious to start any new venture and as the country celebrates new beginnings. Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to wish fans on the auspicious occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan led the wishes and tweeted to his 36 million followers:

Renuka Shahane posted a picture of herself wearing the traditional Marathi nathni, along with a caption in Marathi wishing everyone a happy Gudi Padwa.

Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Mumbai North, was out and about celebrating the Marathi New Year in a silk yellow saree.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

तुम्हा सर्वांना #गुढीपाडवा च्या अनेक अनेक शुभेच्छा! #AapliMumbaichiMulagi 🙏🏼😇 A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial) on

Aamir Khan shared a photograph with his wife Kiran Rao, that showed both of them engrossed in a puja ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

रेशमाची गुढी सजली, नवीन वर्षाच्या सणाला सुरवात झाली. सर्वांना नववर्षाच्या आणि गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. पहा 'तुफान आलंया' आज सायंकाळी ५:३० वा. आणि रात्री ९:३० वा. फक्त 'झी मराठी'वर.

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Madhuri Dixit, who awaits the release of her next film Kalank, put up a photograph wherein the actor had made a colourful rangoli next to the gudi.

Raazi actress Amruta Khanvilkar chose a red and white nauvari saree for her Gudi Padwa look. 

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 13:57:00 IST

tags: Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachchan , Amrita Rao , Arjun Kapoor , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gudhi Padwa , gudi padva , Gudi Padwa , gudi padwa 2019 , gudi padwa celebration , happy gudi padwa , happy gudi padwa 2019 , Hindu festival , Hindu festival gudi padwa , Hindu New Year , Hindu new year 2019 , Madhuri Dixit , Urmila Matondkar

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Gudi Padwa 2019: Everything you need to know about the festival, from significance to rituals

Gudi Padwa 2019: Everything you need to know about the festival, from significance to rituals

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa stickers

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa stickers

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to reportedly get married in a Christian wedding ceremony on 19 April

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to reportedly get married in a Christian wedding ceremony on 19 April