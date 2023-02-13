The ‘Guardians’ are back to take their fans on one last ride! Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, setting the mood for an emotional goodbye to the Star Lord and his team. Besides DC’s The Flash, the Super Bowl game on Sunday also saw the debut of the Guardians’ trailer, leaving fans all excited and emotional at the same time. With the goofiest team back on board, James Gunn has added some dramatic elements this time with the High Evolutionary who is obsessed with genetic manipulation, Rocket’s past and love interest, Quill and Groot (Vin Diesel) kicking off their enemies side-by-side, and of course a possible love triangle between Quill, Gamora, and Nebula.

Speaking of which, the trailer begins with Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) voiceover as he recaps the events from the past – “I’m Star-Lord, I formed the Guardians, met a girl, fell in love. And that girl died. But then she came back…came back…” While the entire trailer has been set to the tune of Rainbow’s ‘Since You Been Gone’, it shows a slew of moments. There is a part that shows Quill, the time-displaced Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) bickering which is then followed by the introduction of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) who envisions creating a ‘perfect world’. However, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) who is clearly against this contradicts the High Evolutionary’s aim and says “He didn’t want to make things perfect…He just hated things the way they are.” With this, the trailer also gives a flashback about Rocket’s origins.

Not to forget that the trailer also gives a better glimpse at Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). With some high-space action and emotional moments, the trailer hints toward a perfect and much-needed closure for the Guardian fans.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avengers (@avengers)



The trailer ends with Drax (Dave Bautista) saying “I want you all to know that I am grateful to fight beside my friends” with Quill following up with an emotional message as he says, “We were always searching for a family until we found each other” and further finishes with the tagline, “Are you ready for one last ride?”

Now that the trailer has been released, makers have also unveiled a new poster of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)



The film is all set to release on 5 May 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.