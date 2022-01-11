Pompeo joins fellow original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr in coming back for season 19 of the ABC show, created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy has secured an early renewal for its 19th season after series lead Ellen Pompeo signed a new deal with the makers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latter duo inked multiple-year pacts in May 2021 when television's longest-running primetime medical drama was picked up for its 18th season.

Krista Vernoff, who extended her own overall deal with Disney's ABC Signature last March, serves as showrunner on both Grey's Anatomy and its spin-off Station 19.

Rhimes said she is excited that the team is getting another season to tell the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial.

"This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years," the creator, who moved her overall deal to the streamer Netflix in 2017, said.

The global impact of Grey's Anatomy cannot be overstated, said Vernoff.

"Grey's touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I'm excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I'm always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact," the showrunner said.

Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, added, "We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come."

In recent years, Pompeo has frequently expressed a desire to wrap up the Seattle-set drama which has happened frequently when her contract is up for renegotiations.

Insiders said the star received another salary hike and remains broadcast television's highest-earning actress in a primetime drama series. Pompeo also executive produces the show.

Sources also noted that no decisions have been made on if season 19 will be the end of the road for the series.

Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, Antony Hill and Scott Speedman also round out the cast of Grey's Anatomy.

The 18th season of the show will have its finale on March 10, 2022.