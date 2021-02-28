Grey's Anatomy actor Ellen Pompeo writes open letter to HFPA amid Golden Globes diversity controversy

I would kindly ask, all my white colleagues in this industry, an industry that we love and has granted us enormous privilege…. to pull up, show up and get this issue resolved,' Ellen Pompeo said in her open letter calling out HFPA for its lack of diversity.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has written an open letter to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), addressing the inclusion issue that was brought to light by The Los Angeles Times' recently. There are 87 members who get to vote for the awards and the association's name was called out because none of the members were Black journalists.

Pompeo called out the body, in charge of arranging the Golden Globes award ceremony every year, for its glaring lack of diversity. The HFPA had recently responded to the backlash saying that they intend to "immediately work to implement a plan." However, Pompeo asked "White Hollywood" to "do the work to right the wrongs we have created".

"I would kindly ask, all my white colleagues in this industry, an industry that we love and has granted us enormous privilege…. to pull up, show up and get this issue resolved."

Here is her letter

Previously, Sterling K Brown, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Amy Schumer and Dakota Johnson had called out HFPA by sharing Time's Up post.

HFPA's lack of diversity has been widely criticised for years. In December last year, there was outcry after American film Minari, Lee Isaac Chung's directorial was deemed ineligible for the best picture race at the Golden Globes 2021. The drama, starring Steven Yeun in the lead, was relegated to the best foreign language film category as it is predominantly in Korean language.