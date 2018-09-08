Grey's Anatomy: Alex Landi cast as series' first openly gay male surgeon in Season 15

Popular TV series Grey's Anatomy will feature its first openly gay male surgeon in Season 15.

Alex Landi will join the ABC drama in a recurring role as Dr Nico Kim in season 15, reported Deadline.

Landi will join recently cast Chris Carmack, as well as Kim Raver and Jeff Perry.

A series of LGBT characters have been part of the Grey Sloan Memorial through the years. Bisexual Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) and lesbian Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), were by far the most prominent.

Callie left the show in season 12, and Arizona decided to move to New York at the end of season 14.

Camilla Luddington, the English actress who plays Jo Wilson in the medical drama, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that she hoped fans would embrace the show's new characters.

"Whenever you're going to be saying goodbye to beloved characters, the fandom will always be upset, but honestly, what that shows to me is a passion and they love them so much, and the writers did an amazing job because people are so invested in them. And that's why they feel that way," she was quoted as saying by the publication.

Grey's Anatomy kicks off its 15th season with a two-hour premiere on 27 September on ABC.

(With inputs from Press trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 16:16 PM