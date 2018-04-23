Grey’s Anatomy renewed for 15th season; Shonda Rhimes says series will continue till Ellen Pompeo is on board

Extending its already impressive run, Shonda Rimes' hit show Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a fifteenth season, reported Vulture.

"Grey’s Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way. Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment told Vulture.

The news is not a surprise as Ellen Pompeo recently got one of the highest-paid contracts in the show with her remuneration expected to reach $20 million a year. She will also get a producer credit according to her two-year deal. This development had implied that Grey’s Anatomy would continue.

Despite a major upheaval in the main cast of the show, with the exit of two high profile series regulars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, the show was expected to continue its strong run under creator Shonda Rimes known for reinventing characters and timelines successfully. The showrunner had also signed a deal with Netflix worth a whopping $100 million and bought ABC’s top rated drama Grey’s Anatomy to its streaming catalogue. The show which celebrated 300 episodes in November 2017 is now one of the only seven dramas to have such a long television run.

Crediting the show’s continuation to Ellen Pompeo, who plays the iconic Dr Meredith Grey, Shonda Rimes had said earlier, "Ellen and I have a pact that I am going to do the show as long as she is going to do the show. So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we are stopping. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we are both excited about the stories being told, we are in. So, we will see where that takes us".

