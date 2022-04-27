After a rollercoaster first week of cooking in the MasterChef kitchen under extreme pressures of rising as champions, episode 5 of the prestigious MasterChef Australia, season 14, finally saw its first elimination.

Chris Tran, who started off as a kitchen cheerleader, was the first contender to be ejected from the show after his noodles left a harsh taste on the Judges' table. The judges were underwhelmed by the marketing consultant from the Fans team's Vietnamese M Xào Gin dish, which dashed the contender's expectations due to its scorched oil flavour.

Chris committed to returning to the MasterChef kitchen as a better cook, not giving up hope. “It feels terrible to be the first one to be eliminated but I am going to keep cooking. I have learnt a lot in a short period of time and if you see me next time, I am going to come back as a better cook,” said the young aspiring chef.

Chris also revealed that the dish reminds him of spending time with his family and that he wants to make his father proud with his endeavours as a culinary chef. He also shared his gratitude for the start of his journey with valuable insights from cooking legends and contestants.

Called the Great Aussie Jaffle, the challenge consisted of two rounds; The first challenge involved Fans and Favourites cooking a stunning dish using a Jaffle maker. Following several nervous attempts by the contestants, Minoli Del Silva’s phenomenal, meaty Chicken Potato curry Jaffle dish saved the entire Favourites team. Meanwhile, Christina’s Mac and Cheese baked Jaffle were also well appreciated. Judge Andy Allen called it a “perfectly made Jaffle.”

The Fans team was left to face the second round, which required them to prepare a meal that had a profound impact on their life and shaped who they are now. In a daunting 75-minute time limit, the team had to present their greatest meal. Chris was evicted after being in the bottom three of the day, alongside Max Krapivsky and Harry Tomlinson, when the judges sampled the Fans' dishes.

Julie Goodwin, who opened out about her 13-year fight with mental illness in Friday's show, was not a part of this challenge because she gained immunity for this week. “It’s been a tough couple of years, and I didn’t know if I was able to come back into this environment. My experience last time was that I fell over again and again, and I think I got to the end because every time I fell down I got back up. The phone call to come here was … it was the universe saying ‘It’s time to get back up,” she said.

In the next episode, fans and favourites will witness the first-ever Mystery Box of the season with a bespoke challenge. Stay tuned as we bring to you key highlights of the latest episodes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.