Grease prequel Summer Nights in the works, will explore John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John's first meeting

Paramount Studio is working on a prequel to the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John-starrer musical romance drama Grease. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been titled, Summer Loving.

Paramount Players, a division of the studio, has roped in writer John August to pen the project, which will focus on the backstory of the two main leads.

August is best known for penning the screenplay of Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Big Fish. He has also written for the upcoming Aladdin remake, which is set for a release next month.

The 1978 original featured Travolta as Danny Zuko, a rough-and-tumble greaser, and Newton-John as Sandy Olsson. The two meet over the summer, with both spilling the beans about that fateful meeting to their friends during one of the movie's most iconic songs Summer Nights. The prequel's story is said to explore that fateful meeting.

A sequel, Grease 2, was released four years after the original film but could not match up to the same level of success. In 2016, a live, televised version of the film titled Grease: Live, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit was broadcast Fox.

The new film will produced by Temple Hill along with Picturestart.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 17:06:27 IST

