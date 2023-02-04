One of the highly-awaited and biggest music nights, the 65th Grammy Awards are almost here and will be presented on Sunday, 5 February. While the nominations are already out, the Grammys 2023 ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The music night will be a star-studded affair where many prominent celebrities such as Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and others will take part. Notably, the ceremony will recognise the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, from October 2021 to September 2022.

While viewers eagerly wait for this year’s grand ceremony, it will be interesting to see how the night unfolds and who manages to bag a Grammy. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Adele have been nominated in major categories.

While the list of guests includes the presenters, celebrity guests, and nominees, people sitting at their homes can also catch a glimpse of the live ceremony on their television or via a streaming service.

Grammy Awards 2023: Where and when to watch the ceremony

Grammy 2023: Date and place

The 2023 GRAMMYs will take place on Sunday, 5 February 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Grammy 2023: Time

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/5 p.m. PT. In India, the ceremony will go live on Monday, 6 February 2023, from 6.30 am IST onwards.

Grammy 2023: Where to watch?

For viewers at home, the award ceremony will be broadcasted on the CBST Television Network. Besides that, people can also stream the Grammys live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Others who don’t have a subscription can also visit the official Grammy website as they will be also hosting a feed and a live stream of the red carpet.

