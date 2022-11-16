Entertainment

Grammys 2023: Louis CK, who admitted to sexual misconduct, nominated in the Best Comedy Album category again

And his competition includes Dave Chappelle, who has come under fire for doubling down on his sets deemed by some to be transphobic.

The last few years have seen swirling debate over how to separate art from the artist — or whether to do so — and concerns over “cancelling” entertainers accused of harmful behavior offstage.

But one year after comedian Louis C.K. — who admitted to sexual misconduct — took home a Grammy, he’s nominated in the Best Comedy Album category once again.

Chris Brown — who pleaded guilty to felony assault of his former girlfriend, the megastar Rihanna, and later accused of rape in a separate case — received a nod for Best R&B Album for the deluxe version of his work “Breezy.”

And Canadian band Arcade Fire won a nomination for “WE” in the Best Alternative Music Album category, as lead singer Win Butler faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

Polarizing country singer Morgan Wallen — who came under fire after a video surfaced that captured him using a racial slur — was however shut out of the Grammy nominations.

Updated Date: November 16, 2022 10:26:12 IST

