Days after Oscars 2022 failed to honour Lata Mangeshkar in their In Memorium section, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards too have been unsuccessful in paying tribute to the legendary singer. Many well-known artists were remembered in the Recording Academy's homage section, but the exclusion of one of India's most renowned singers left many stunned.

Many Twitter users expressed their disappointment and outrage that the award function failed to pay homage to Mangeshkar.

Tagging the Grammy Awards' official Twitter handle, one user wrote, "It's a shame that the Recording Academy did not remember Lata Mangeshkar."

Another user questioned why both the Oscars and the Grammys did not honour the great singer, who died recently, in their respective memoriam segments, calling it "a shame".

So both the Oscars and the Grammys failed to honor the late great Lata Mangeshkar in their respective memoriam segments? That's a shame. #GrammyAwards #Oscars — Alok Verma (@vermaao) April 4, 2022

Some people slammed the Recording Academy for missing out the name of one of the world's most prolific singers in the world and asked it to "do better".

No Lata Mangeshkar in the Grammys In Memoriam...

Thisbis such a Shame!

How do you even miss out on arguably the most prolific singer in the world ?@RecordingAcad Do better ! — MegIsLost (@meghna_57) April 4, 2022

Take a look at some more reactions:

First the Oscars, now no mention of #LataMangeshkar in the In Memoriam of the #GRAMMYs either. How clueless are these executives? Lataji was a bigger star than everyone on that Grammy stage tonight. — Jennifer Johnson (@writergirl104) April 4, 2022

I’m not watching but just read that the #GRAMMYs , like #Oscars , failed to honour Lata Mangeshkar in the “In Memoriam” section. What a glaring omission by these award shows which pretend to care about artists all across the world. She was one of the greatest voices ever. — DV (@takematchpoints) April 4, 2022

The Grammys 2022 In Memoriam section paid homage to several personalities including Tom Parker, DMX, Meat Loaf, Roger Hawkins, Stonewall Jackson, Taylor Hawkins, Ronnie Spector, Mark Lanegan, Virgil Abloh, Biz Markie, Rusty Young, Shock G and Connie Bradley. Late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim was also honoured at the award function with performances by Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr and Ben Platt.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. The Bharat Ratna awardee is remembered for songs such as Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo, Lag Ja Gale, Aapki Narzon Ne Samjha, Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna and others.

In her over seven-decade long career, the Nightingale of India was the recipient of several National and Filmfare Awards.