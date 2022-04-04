Entertainment

Grammys 2022 skips Lata Mangeshkar from In Memorium section; Twitterati express disappointment

The Grammys 2022 In Memoriam section paid homage to several personalities including Tom Parker, DMX, Meat Loaf, Roger Hawkins, and Stonewall Jackson among others

FP Trending April 04, 2022 15:48:31 IST
Representational image. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Days after Oscars 2022 failed to honour Lata Mangeshkar in their In Memorium section, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards too have been unsuccessful in paying tribute to the legendary singer. Many well-known artists were remembered in the Recording Academy's homage section, but the exclusion of one of India's most renowned singers left many stunned.

Many Twitter users expressed their disappointment and outrage that the award function failed to pay homage to Mangeshkar.

Tagging the Grammy Awards' official Twitter handle, one user wrote, "It's a shame that the Recording Academy did not remember Lata Mangeshkar."

Another user questioned why both the Oscars and the Grammys did not honour the great singer, who died recently, in their respective memoriam segments, calling it "a shame".

Some people slammed the Recording Academy for missing out the name of one of the world's most prolific singers in the world and asked it to "do better".

Take a look at some more reactions:

The Grammys 2022 In Memoriam section paid homage to several personalities including Tom Parker, DMX, Meat Loaf, Roger Hawkins, Stonewall Jackson, Taylor Hawkins, Ronnie Spector, Mark Lanegan, Virgil Abloh, Biz Markie, Rusty Young, Shock G and Connie Bradley. Late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim was also honoured at the award function with performances by Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr and Ben Platt.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. The Bharat Ratna awardee is remembered for songs such as Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo, Lag Ja Gale, Aapki Narzon Ne Samjha,  Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna and others.

In her over seven-decade long career, the Nightingale of India was the recipient of several National and Filmfare Awards.

