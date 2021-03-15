Grammys 2021 highlights: Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter's first win; Cardi-B, Megan Thee Stallion perform to WAP

From Harry Styles' opening act to Watermelon Sugar to women artists' creating new records, here are a few highlights from the 63rd Grammys

With the pandemic putting a halt to live performances, Taylor Swift made up for a year off the road with a three-song set at the Grammy Awards, where she made history as the first woman to win album of the year three times. The 63rd Grammy Awards took place on 15 March, giving the who's who of the American music industry to put their best fashion foot.

Here are some of the most momentous wins and performances from the ceremony

Harry Styles opening act

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT HARRY STYLES#Grammys pic.twitter.com/y4KuspBKAi — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd (@IR0NLANG) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles kicked off the 2021 Grammys with a jazzy rendition to his hit 'Watermelon Sugar' with a giant feather boa draped over his leather suit. Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, performed along with Styles' band. Hynes also music-directed Styles' performance. The track won best pop performance making him the only One Direction-er ever to be recognised by the Recording Academy.

Women artistes make history

Four female acts won the top four prizes, including Taylor Swift, who became the first female performer to win the album of the year three times. Beyoncé — with her 28th win — became the most decorated woman in Grammy history. H.E.R. won song of the year and Billie Eilish picked up her second consecutive record of the year honor, telling the audience that best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion deserved the award. Stallion, who won three honours, also made history and became the first female rapper to win best rap song. She’s also the fifth rap-based act to win best new artist. Though women have won all top four awards in the past – including Eilish’s sweep last year – it marked the first time four separate and solo women won the top four honours.

Blue Ivy Carter, 9, wins her first Grammy

Beyonce has 27 Grammys. Jay-Z has 22 Grammys. Blue Ivy has 1. Grammy Family pic.twitter.com/dbP9W7EJ2F — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) March 15, 2021

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has won her first Grammys trophy, making her the second-youngest person to ever take home an award at the ceremony. During the pre-show telecast for the 2021 ceremony, Carter earned the Best Music Video award, which she shared with her mother for 'Brown Skin Girl.' Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the song.

Stallion and Cardi B perform to WAP

Stallion took the stage and performed to her hit singles, 'Savage' and 'Body'. She was later joined by Cardi B to perform their not-safe-for-work song, 'WAP' on a super-sized bed. The duo gloriously strutted and owned the stage in Barbarella-esque outfits, referencing female empowerment, and danced against the neon graphics backdrop, delivering one of the most memorable performances of the evening.

Dua Lip's musical workout with several costume changes

Dua Lipa brought the house down with her one-two punch performance of 'Levitating' and 'Don’t Start Now.' The singer brought her A-game with a slew of glittery pink disco looks, sparkly magenta eyeshadow set against a kaleidoscopic background.

Tributes to 2020 protests

The Grammys made several references to the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests against police violence that erupted across the US in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Rapper Lil Baby's reenacted the controversial scene at the Grammys that brought groups together in support of the BLM movement. Tamika Mallory called on President Joe Biden to heed the protesters’ call for change, and Killer Mike showed up to rap some of his lyrics from ’ song 'Walking in the Snow,' writes EW.