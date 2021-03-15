Grammy Awards 2021: Serena Williams celebrates Megan Thee Stallion's win with a Tiktok dance video

Megan Thee Stallion was nominated in the category alongside Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took home the best new artist trophy at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The 26-year-old musician was presented the awarded by fellow Houstonian Lizzo, who won three trophies last year but not best new artist, which went to Billie Eilish.

Megan, who also performed her hit 'WAP' with Cardi B at the show, was nominated in the category alongside Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

Serena Williams, along with her daughter Olympia, celebrated the singer's win by posting a video on Instagram of the two of them dancing to Megan's 'Body'.

In her emotional acceptance speech, the rapper thanked her mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away in 2019 from a brain tumour.

"Thank you to my mama. She's not here with me today, but I know she's here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do this," Megan said.

She also gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees.

"Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing."

Following her best new artist win, Megan received the best rap song Grammy for her and Beyonce's ' Savage (Remix)'.

"I definitely want to say thank you to Beyonce. If you know me, you have to know that, ever since I was little, I was like, ‘you know what? One day, I’m gonna grow up and I’m gonna be like the rap Beyoncé.’ That was definitely my goal," she said post her second win.

Beyonce said she was "honoured" to collaborate with the young artiste.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)