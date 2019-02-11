Grammys 2019 highlights: Dolly Parton joins Miley Cyrus in tribute performance; BTS presents award to H.E.R

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the 2019 Grammy Awards kicked off at Los Angeles' Staples Center on 10 February. Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance to help open the awards with Keys. The former first lady appeared onstage with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and Keys to say how music has impacted their lives.

“Music has always helped me tell my story,” Obama said. “Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves. It allows us to hear one another.” Gaga told the crowd: “They said I was weird, that my look, that my choices, that my sound wouldn’t work. But music told me not to listen to them.”

Camila Cabello opened with the her song 'Havana', before Ricky Martin, J Balvin and renowed Cuban-American trumpeter Arturo Sandoval joined her onstage.

Camila Cabello was the first Latina to open the Grammys, and she’s a Cuban-Mexican immigrant. Her whole performance was completely Latin based. She had a “build bridges not walls” in plain view. In trump’s America. I chose to stan the right woman. pic.twitter.com/c69bBtLR7H — 21 (@prfctcamiila) February 11, 2019

Shawn Mendes made his Grammys debut alongside Miley Cyrus and sang 'In My Blood.' They ended the performance with a hug.

THE BEST DUO EVER pic.twitter.com/wa5ViCGAnJ — shawn mendes updates (@DailyMendesLife) February 11, 2019

Drake made his first appearance at the event to receive the award for Best Rap Song. "Look, if there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you. You already won," he said in his acceptance speech.

Drake knew exactly what he was doing wearing that turtleneck + chain combo.. looking like a gourmet meal. Don’t play wit me Aubrey. pic.twitter.com/GmZf2X2uRu — Ginika (@ginnnybaby) February 11, 2019

Ariana Grande won her first Grammy in the same week that she publicly blasted Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and accused him of lying about why she was no longer performing at the show. She expressed her gratitude for the win on Twitter.

i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but fuck ....... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019

Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Post Malone shared the stage together.

Red Hot Chili Peppers y Post Malone#GRAMMYs Un Dark Necessities tremendo ! pic.twitter.com/STAOAFX4qZ — RHCP Argentina (@ChiliPeppersArg) February 11, 2019

Cardi B performed her new single 'Money'. She later bagged the Best Rap Album award, becoming the first solo female artist to do so.

Cardi's sister Hennesy Carolina stole the show with her risque outfit. The 23-year-old wore a tuxedo style jumpsuit with puffy sleeves and short hemline. She paired the ensemble with metallic pumps.

Dolly Parton was honoured at the Grammys and performed alongside Miley Cyrus, Musgraves, Maren Morris and Katy Perry. But the country music icon truly shined when she sang 'Red Shoes,' with country foursome Little Big Town providing background vocals.

I will always LOVE YOU @dollyparton Your beauty is beyond compare! pic.twitter.com/SVrQK1eGfE — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 11, 2019

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day teamed up for stirring performance of '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman' in honor Aretha Franklin, who died last year.

Diana Ross earned a standing ovation when she emerged onstage in a bright red dress to perform 'Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)' and 'The Best Years of My Life.' She celebrated her 75th birthday early with the performance, saying afterward, “Happy birthday to me!” Her actual birthday is on 26 March.

BTS become the first K-Pop group to present an award at the Grammys. They took to stage and presented the award for best R&B album to H.E.R. "Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed of being on the Grammys stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true and we’ll be back," said RM, writes Variety.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 11:58:07 IST