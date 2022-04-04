Ricky and The Police drummer Stewart won the Best New Age Album for 'Divine Tides'.

It was a moment of pride for the country as Indian composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy at the 64th Grammy Awards 2022 on Sunday, 3 April. The ceremony was held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom.

On receiving the honour for Divine Tides in the Best New Age Album category along with rock legend Stewart Copeland, Kej greeted everyone in the audience with a namaste.

Expressing his happiness, Kej posted an image with Stewart Copeland, saying that he was happy standing next to Stewart Copeland and thanked his fans for their support. Born in USA, the musician now works in Bengaluru. Singers like Aditya Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant and Armaan Malik, took to Instagram to wish Kej on his success.

Stewart Copeland is the founder of the British rock band The Police. Divine Tides was released by the music company Lahari Music and it consists of nine tracks and eight music videos that were filmed on the landscapes of the Indian Himalayas as well as the forests of Spain, along with other locations.

Like every year, AR Rahman also attended the Grammys, and treated his followers by sharing pictures from the ceremony on his social media handle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also made a surprise virtual appearance at the award ceremony. The taped appearance was broadcast just before a performance by John Legend of his track Free. The performance also featured Ukrainian artists Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, as well as poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, according to NPR.

What are your other favourite moments from the Grammy awards?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.