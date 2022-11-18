Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja leaves all in splits with her wild suggestion of making another baby

While 90s Hero No. 1 Govinda is one of the most entertaining actors in the film industry, his better half Sunita Ahuja is the most entertaining wife one can ever ask for. And therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that the actor couldn’t have found a better match for himself than Sunita. No, we aren’t saying that, the latest promo video of the upcoming episode of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 13 holds a testament to the same. This after, the official Instagram account of Sony TV shared the teaser of an upcoming special episode, which will be graced by Govinda and his wife Sunita. The couple was joined by the living legend Dharmendra. The promo video shows that Sunita had a wild new suggestion after Govinda revealed that when they were expecting their first child, he kept a picture of Dharmendra in front of her and hoped for a son just as handsome as him. Listening to this, Sunita suggested making another baby with Govinda, after witnessing the veteran star in front of them.

Well, the show turned extra special, as it was the first time that the world got a glance at Govinda’s son Yashvardhan, on their television screens. The video opens by showing the grand entrance of Govinda and Dharmendra together. In the video, show host Aditya Narayan reminds everyone by showing old footage that how last time, when Govinda, came along with his wife, revealed that while Sunita was pregnant with Yashvardhan, the actor kept a picture of Dharmendra in front of her, hoping a son just like Dharmendra and as handsome as him. As soon as the video concluded, Sunita came up with her suggestion. She can be heard saying, “Chi Chi, Yash pet me tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe to maine itna acha product nikaal dia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



“Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai to chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain (Chi Chi, when Yash was in my belly, you gave me a picture of Dharam ji and I gave you such a good product. Now that we have seen Dharam ji in person, let’s go home and prepare for another product),” Sunita added, leaving everyone in splits.

While Govinda jumped off his seat to strike a joyful post, Yashvardhan turned red with shyness and hid his face, after listening to his mother’s words. Listening to her, show judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani were laughing their hearts out. Neha Kakkar was heard saying, “Yaar this woman. Oh my God.” On the other hand, Dharmendra said, “Sunita, aap loving bhi hai aur lively bhi (Sunita you are loving and lively).”

