Govinda on feud with nephew Krushna Abhishek: Washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity

A week after Krushna Abhishek claimed he will not perform in The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Govinda, the latter alleged he has been made a 'scapegoat of their defamatory comments.'

Govinda has issued a statement opening up on the controversy on Krushna Abhishek, his nephew, choosing to not share the stage with him on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna had previously said in a statement to Spotboye that he did not want to perform in the episode featuring Govinda because he did not want their interpersonal equation to affect the show. "For comedy to be effective you need to work in a warm friendly atmosphere. Laughter can only be generated in the midst of good relations,” he had said.

Govinda has now said that both Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah have made a "scapegoat of their defamatory comments" out of him. He said the statements were "voyeuristic" in nature. "I strongly believe that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of a family’s misunderstandings," Govinda said, as per The Indian Express.

Responding to Abhishek's allegation that Govinda had not gone to visit his twins at the hospital, Govinda insisted that he, along with his family, had gone to the hospital. However, they were only allowed to see the children from a distance, as Shah did not want any family members to see them, he claimed. He also claimed Abhishek and his sister Aarti Singh, last seen on Bigg Boss, had visited Govinda's residence with the children later.

Govinda said that he will maintain "a graceful distance" with Abhishek and his family hereon.

Last year, Abhishek acknowledged the fact Govinda has been an instrumental figure during his initial days, but he maintained he has never sought work from the actor. He said Govinda, being a superstar, could have pulled a few strings and gotten Krushna more films, had Krushna asked for his help.

Abhishek and Govinda's wife Sunita had a major fallout in 2018 after Shah made a comment on ‘people who dance for money', which Sunita felt was meant for Govinda. However, Krushna later clarified the tweet was addressed to his sister Arti Singh, but the feud has not dissolved yet.