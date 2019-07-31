You are here:

Govinda on feud with David Dhawan: Not the same person I used to know, think he is under somebody’s influence

FP Staff

Jul 31, 2019 12:49:27 IST

Govinda recently opened up about his fall out with director David Dhawan. The director-actor duo have given us blockbusters like Shola Aur Shabnam, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote MiyanPartner, which released in 2007, was their last film together.

Govinda. Image from Twitter

According to India Today, the actor addressed the matter on Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat on India TV.

"After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him. After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know," said the actor.

India Today further writes that Govinda was accused of not maintaining relations in the context of his feud with the director. To this, Govinda said that he had made 17 films with David, which he did not think that the director's son Varun would even do. Govinda further added that he did not have the same partnership with his own brother, who is a director.

The actor also revealed that he had discussed the subject of Chashme Baddoor with David, who chose to cast Rishi Kapoor instead of him.

This is not the first time Govinda has addressed his feud with David publicly. In 2018, he had said that everyone including his family were keen on the duo working together again.

Govinda was last seen in Pahlaj Nihalani-produced Rangeela Raja, also starring Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 12:49:27 IST

