Gotti makers allege critics don't want fans to see John Travolta-starrer: They're just trolls behind the keyboard

Makers of John Travolta's Gotti have bashed Rotten Tomatoes and film critics in general for panning the film despite the crime drama's dismal $1.7 million debut (in the US), reports Indiewire.com. The film has a 0 percent critical score on the review aggregation website whereas the audience score sits at 65 percent.

In response to the 0 percent rating, the makers have released an online advertisement claiming "audiences love" the movie and the critics who have dismissed the film are just "trolls behind the keyboard".

Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it… The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself! pic.twitter.com/K6a9jAO4UH — Gotti Film (@Gotti_Film) June 19, 2018

Apart from the fresh 68 percent user score, the film has around 7,148 user reviews. Interestingly, Pixar-Disney's Incredibles 2, which recently broke all records and recorded the highest ever opening for an animated film, also has 7,685 user reviews. This implies that almost the same number of people saw and reviewed the film on Rotten Tomatoes.

And although the makers of the film are using the user reviews to their advantage, some Redditors have pointed out that the rise in the number of user reviews of Gotti happened this very month which could mean that those accounts were created solely to give the film a boost on social media after an underwhelming Cannes premiere and a disappointing opening. Rotten Tomatoes, in a statement released to cinemablend.com, has categorically denied any manipulation of audience score from its end.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 12:08 PM