Good Newwz song Maana Dil features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan struggle through pregnancy

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer upcoming film Good Newwz has a new song release. Titled, 'Maana Dil', the song is a soul-stirring track sung by B Praak and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The video depicts the narrative of the ones who have been hurt in love. The video depicts both Kareena and Akshay fight over their unborn child, and how the husband fails to feel any connection with the child.

The other couple, played by Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, are also shown undergoing a rough patch while coming to terms with the pregnancy. The video quickly moves into a flashback mode where the two are shown having a good time with the other.

Akshay shared the video on social media as well.

Check out the new song from Good Newwz titled 'Maana Dil'

The narrative of the film follows a hilarious comedy of errors when trying to show the two couples struggling with their respective pregnancies through IVF. When the sperms of Diljit and Akshay's characters get interchanged by mistake, the story takes an unexpected turn.

The film will be Kiara's next feature onscreen after the much-hyped Kabir Singh, where she played the role of Preeti opposite Shahid Kapoor's titular character. Kareena and Akshay, on the other hand, will reunite almost a decade later, after their performance in Kambakkht Ishq, which hit screens in 2009.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit theatres on 27 December.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 10:32:06 IST