Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan's film, to release in Hong Kong on 13 February

After experiencing its fair share of success in India, Akshay Kumar's comedy Good Newwz will now make inroads into Hong Kong, state reports. The family entertainer, also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Raj Mehta.

The news of its release in Hong Kong was shared both by noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh and the lead actor. Kumar posted the film would release in Hong Kong on 13 February.

Check out the announcement

Good Newwz deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh's sperms get exchanged in an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) clinic.

Producer Karan Johar recently announced the comedy flick has now surpassed the Rs 300-crore (gross) mark at the global box office. According to trade analysts, Good Newwz had fared well in the US and Canada, minting $ 4.68 million in three weeks.

Speaking about the success of Good Newwz, Akshay said in a statement (via Hindustan Times), “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject, and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts.”

Good Newwz is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar's banner Hari Om Productions.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 14:43:17 IST