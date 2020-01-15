Good Newwz surpasses Rs 300 cr globally after three weeks, producer Karan Johar announces on Twitter

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newwz has been having a great run at the box office. Producer Karan Johar has now announced the comedy flick has now surpassed the Rs 300-crore (gross) mark at the global box office. In the domestic market, the movie is slowly inching towards the Rs 200 crore milestone.

Check out Karan Johar's tweet here

According to trade analysts, Good Newwz has fared well in the US and Canada, minting $ 4.68 million in three weeks. Check out the Good Newwz's international box office figures here

The film, which opened with Rs 17.56 crore, had surged to Rs 65.99 crore by the end of its opening weekend. In its first week, Good Newwz collected a whopping Rs 127.90 crore. Currently in its third week, Good Newwz has an impressive Rs 190.09 crore in its domestic kitty.

Speaking about the success of Good Newwz, Akshay said in a statement (via Hindustan Times), “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject, and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation.”

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh's sperms get exchanged in an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) clinic. The film has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 10:38:59 IST