Golmaal Five: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn to reunite for comedy franchise's next installment after director finishes work on Sooryavanshi

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are set to reunite for yet another instalment of the much-popular franchise Golmaal, reports Indo Asian News Service. The two have confirmed the franchise's fifth film and the titled it Golmaal Five.

Devgn told IANS, "Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of Golmaal. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it's fun unlimited."

Check out the announcement

Shetty and Devgn first collaborated on Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, starring Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, on 14 July, 2006. From there, the universe expanded to consequent successes with Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again.

Actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra have also been associated with the on-going franchise.

Golmaal Five is scheduled to be helmed by Rohit himself and will the eleventh project for him and Ajay. The film will be produced under Shetty's banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

Presently, Shetty is busy shooting for Sooryavanshi, which also has Farah Khan on board. It stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and is set to hit theatres on 27 March, next year.

Check out the film's first look posters featuring Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar. Karan Johar. Rohit Shetty. Reliance Entertainment... From the universe of #Singham and #Simmba... #Sooryavanshi arrives on #Eid2020... Starts May 2019... First look posters: pic.twitter.com/D3AjNOf4sd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

