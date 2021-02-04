Golden Globes 2021: Three female filmmakers make history in best director category

Regina King, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell contend for the prize, which had previously nominated only five women in the Golden Globes' 77 year-history

For the first time in the history of Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recognised more than one woman in the best director category.

After getting bad press for shutting out women in the best director category for the last six years, the association that happens to be the voting body behind the annual award show has gone on to nominate not one but three women. Regina King (One Night in Miami), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) are up for the prize, which had only previously nominated five women in the Golden Globes' 77-year history, reports BBC.

These nominees will contend against Mank by David Fincher and The Trial of the Chicago 7 by Aaron Sorkin.

Previously Barbra Streisand was nominated for Yentl in 1984 and The Prince of Tides in 1991, then Jane Campion got nominated in 1994 for The Piano, Sofia Coppola for the movie Lost in Translation in 2004, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty in 2010 and 2013, followed with Ava DuVernay for the movie Selma in 2015.

Award shows generally don't have a stellar track record for honouring women behind the camera. In a span of 92 years, the Academy Awards have only nominated five women that include Lina Wertmüller for the movie Seven Beauties in 1976, Jane Campion in 1993 for the movie The Piano, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2009, Sofia Coppola in 2003 for Lost in Translation, and Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird in 2017.

Streisand happens to be the only woman that ever won the Golden Globe for best director but that could change on 28 February when the annual awards ceremony airs.