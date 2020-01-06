Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais 'confuses' Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, takes a dig at Felicity Huffman in his monologue

Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes by telling the audience his fifth time hosting would be his last, then proceeded to deliver an expletive-laced skewering of Hollywood's elites.

True to his reputation, Gervais opened the show on Sunday with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix's takeover of Hollywood.

Gervais also went after former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman for her involvement in the college admissions scandal and subsequent imprisonment.

“I came here in a limo and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” he quipped.

He was bleeped multiple times, once for referring to a body part of Dame Judi Dench, and then when he advised the night's winners to stick to thanking their agents and their Gods, not lecturing the general public.

“Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg, so if you win, come up, accept your award, thank your agent and your god and (expletive) off,” he said.

When some groaned about his joke about the former financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in jail after being arrested for allegedly sex trafficking girls, he responded, “Shut up. I know he's your friend.”

He also joked about the age of Leonardo DiCaprio's dates by saying even Prince Andrew, a former friend of Epstein who has denied he was involved in Epstein's alleged crimes, wouldn't approve.

“Even Prince Andrew is like, c'mon, Leo. Mate, you're nearly 50,” said Gervais.

Watch Gervais' full monologue here

Here is the full monologue given by Ricky Gervais at the #GoldenGlobes: pic.twitter.com/CE4UzGKP3O — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 6, 2020

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 10:22:45 IST