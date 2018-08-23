Gold, Satyameva Jayate box office collection: Akshay's film ahead of John's by almost Rs 20 cr

Akshay Kumar's Gold and Satyameva Jayate, featuring John Abraham, both released on Independence Day. Gold debuted at no 1 in Indian theatres in its first week, beating John Abraham's action-packed, gory entertainer, box office numbers revealed. With the new collections of Day 8 coming in, the two films have collected approximately Rs 149 crore.

The Reema Kagti-directed sports drama has earned Rs 78.85 crore (nett) since hitting theaters last Wednesday. New figures on Filmiboxoffice.com suggest that Gold earned approximately Rs 6 crore on its eighth day bringing its total earnings upto Rs 84.85 crore.

A historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film also features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy.

Satyameva Jayate on the other hand had earned a total of Rs 57.5 crore till Tuesday, 21 August. A Times Now article reports that the Wednesday (22 August) collection has raked in Rs 6.67 crore which brings up the collections to Rs 64.17 crore.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani, Satyameva Jayate stars Abraham as a vigilante who fights against corruption and social injustice. It also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 14:58 PM