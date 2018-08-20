You are here:

Gold, Satyameva Jayate box office collection: Akshay Kumar film leads with Rs 71 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Aug,20 2018 13:05:43 IST

Box office collections might actually not be as catastrophic as they are made out be. Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate released simultaneously on Independence Day (15 August) and both the films have been able to milk the lucrative festive weekend.

Stills from Gold and Satyameva Jayate. Image via Twitter

On the third, fourth and fifth day of its release (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold raked in Rs 37.95 crore. Although it opened with a bang on Wednesday (Rs 25.25 crore), it witnessed a substantial dip on the second day (Rs 8.10 crore). However, the multi-starrer was able to redeem itself on the next three days.

Milap Zaveri's commercial action-drama Satyameva Jayate also earned Rs 28.47 crore over the weekend after recording a Wednesday (15 August) opening of Rs 20.52 crore.

Both the films, despite belonging to different genres, rode the patriotic wave and accumulated a whopping Rs 125 crore during the 5-day weekend, combined.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 13:12 PM

tags: #Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Gold #Gold box office collection #Independence Day #John Abraham #Satyameva Jayate #satyameva jayate box office collection

