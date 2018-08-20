Gold, Satyameva Jayate box office collection: Akshay Kumar film leads with Rs 71 cr on opening weekend

Box office collections might actually not be as catastrophic as they are made out be. Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate released simultaneously on Independence Day (15 August) and both the films have been able to milk the lucrative festive weekend.

On the third, fourth and fifth day of its release (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold raked in Rs 37.95 crore. Although it opened with a bang on Wednesday (Rs 25.25 crore), it witnessed a substantial dip on the second day (Rs 8.10 crore). However, the multi-starrer was able to redeem itself on the next three days.

#Gold has an EXCELLENT *extended* opening weekend... Took a dip on Day 2, but gradually picked up from Day 3 to Day 5... All eyes on Mon-Thu biz... Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8.10 cr, Fri 10.10 cr, Sat 12.30 cr, Sun 15.55 cr. Total: ₹ 71.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

Milap Zaveri's commercial action-drama Satyameva Jayate also earned Rs 28.47 crore over the weekend after recording a Wednesday (15 August) opening of Rs 20.52 crore.

#SatyamevaJayate packs a STRONG *extended* opening weekend total... Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5... Weekdays biz is crucial... Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr, Fri 9.18 cr, Sat 9.03 cr, Sun 10.26 cr. Total: ₹ 56.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

Both the films, despite belonging to different genres, rode the patriotic wave and accumulated a whopping Rs 125 crore during the 5-day weekend, combined.

And the biz multiplies on Sun... Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have recorded strong figures over the *5-day extended weekend*... Combined biz is approx ₹ 125 cr nett [+/-]... Ironically, approx one-third biz [of ₹ 125 cr] was accumulated on #IndependenceDay alone. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 13:12 PM