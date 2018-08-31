Gold: Reema Kagti's directorial, featuring Akshay Kumar, becomes first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's Gold will be the first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film also features Mouni Roy. The sports drama is the second film after Rajinikanth's Kaala to release in Saudi Arabia.

Kumar confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle, saying that he was very happy with the development.

The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today! @excelmovies @ZeeStudiosInt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 30, 2018

In May, Saudi Arabia held a private screening of international cultural phenomenon, Black Panther, to herald the launch of movie theatres, open to the public, in the kingdom.

The film released in India on Independence Day. The narrative of Gold revolves around Tapan Das, who is a hockey coach living in pre-Independent India. Kumar essays the role of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing hockey for an independent nation. And with that, he resolves to make a team that does not live under the aegis of the British Raj but is an independent team of a free country. He dreams of taking the hockey team to the Olympics.

With this, begins the journey of Tapan Das and his dreams, which takes 12 years to complete. In his pursuit, he also comes across the equally spirited hockey players who compose the Indian team. Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal look tailor-made for their parts in the film. TV actress Mouni Roy plays Akshay's wife in the film.

Gold entered the Rs 100 crore club on its 13th day of release, bringing another smashing hit for Kumar after Airlift (2016), Housefull 3 (2016), Rustom (2016) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017).

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 10:07 AM