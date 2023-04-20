The creators of the MonsterVerse franchise have officially unveiled the title for the upcoming instalment. Warner Bros. India shared a teaser on Wednesday announcing the sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to release on 15 March 2024. The teaser depicts the terrifying lizard confronting Godzilla in a face-to-face battle. The caption of the tweet read, “The #Monsterverse continues. Only in Cinemas March 15, 2024 #GodzillaxKong.”

The newest instalment in the MonsterVerse series reportedly continues the story after the epic clash between Godzilla and Kong, as they face a new cinematic adventure. This time, they must confront a massive, unknown threat lurking in the world that poses a challenge to their existence, as well as to humanity.

The upcoming movie is going to explore in greater depth the backstories of these Titans, their origins, and the enigmas of Skull Island and beyond. It will also reveal the legendary battle that shaped these extraordinary creatures and forever linked them to humanity.

It is the fifth instalment in the MonsterVerse franchise by Legendary Pictures, which began with the rebooted Godzilla in 2014, followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017. The franchise then introduced iconic foes of Godzilla, such as Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan, in Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. It finally brought Kong and Godzilla together in Godzilla vs. Kong. Additionally, there are plans for a Skull Island anime series on Netflix and a live-action Godzilla and the Titans series on Apple TV+, featuring renowned actors like Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Kiersey Clemons.

Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, who were seen in Godzilla vs. Kong” are going to feature in this upcoming sequel. Adam Wingard is going to return as the director. Dana Stevens and Fala Chen also join the cast.

Even after the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong performed well at the box office, earning $470 million globally.

