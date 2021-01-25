Godzilla vs Kong trailer: Warner Bros film sees giant monsters lock horns in epic battle

Godzilla vs Kong, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry, will release in theatres on 26 March.

Warner Bros has released the trailer of the much-anticipated film, Godzilla vs Kong. The movie, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård, among others highlights an epic battle of two of the biggest creatures of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla and Kong.

The clip showcases a more humane side to Kong who, after having forged an unlikely bond with a human is seen battling against Godzilla, who seems intent upon destroying the world.

Check out the trailer here

The official synopsis of Godzilla vs Kong states that film will see "the mythic adversaries meeting in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world hanging in the balance."

Kong and his protectors undertake a journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, an orphaned girl with whom the monster has created a powerful and unique bond. However, unexpectedly, they find their path being blocked by an enraged Godzilla and soon an epic clash breaks out.

It also stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez and Julian Dennison, among others.

The screenplay is by Eric Pearson of Thor: Ragnarok fame and Max Borenstein who wrote the screenplay for the other two Godzilla and King films.

The film from Warner Bros. and Legendary is the culmination of a shared universe of films following the 2014 Godzilla, the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters which released in 2019.

Godzilla vs Kong is slated to release on 26 March in cinemas worldwide.