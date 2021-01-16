WarnerBros, Legendary in talks to release Godzilla vs Kong simultaneously in theatres and HBO Max
Godzilla Vs Kong will now release on 26 March instead of its proposed 21 May release date.
Godzilla vs Kong is coming to theatres and streaming platforms earlier than expected. While the film was subjected to numerous delays and was originally supposed to come out in May 2020, before being moved to an earlier date, reported Screenrant.
As per the report, Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in the MonsterVerse franchise that started with the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The report adds that while Legendary has kept things hush about the film, turns out Hollow Earth will play a part in the film.
Deadline reported that Warner Bros, in trying to make good with Legendary on the simultaneous release of Godzilla vs Kong in theatres and on HBO Max will be released the film on 26 March instead of on 21 May.
The film which cost a reported $200 million had 75 percent of its finances provided by Legendary. The film is directed by Adam Wingard and written by Terry Rossio.
The report adds that the film follows Godzilla and Kong as they clash in a battle for the ages, even as a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures from the face of the Earth forever.
The move comes after production company Legendary Entertainment recently engaged in a public spat with Warner Bros., after threatening to take legal action over the studio's decision to send all of its 2021 movies to HBO Max on the same day of their theatrical release. The companies have since then settled things and zeroed in on a release strategy. The film is set to star Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.
