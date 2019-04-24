Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer shows terrifying creature as only saviour of human race

The final trailer of Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released on 23 April and shows the terrifying creature as the last resort to save the planet from destruction.

The story follows the efforts of a crypto-zoological agency Monarch where Vera Farmiga's Dr Emma Russell also works to fight 17 God-sized monsters, including Mothra, the winged beast Rodan and their alpha, the three headed King Ghidorah. The trailer shows that the only way to fight them is by joining forces with the mighty Godzilla, who spits blue fire.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown plays the character of Madison Russell, who is the daughter of Vera Farmiga Dr Emma Russell, an employee of Monarch. Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe and Bradley Whitford are also part of the film's cast.

Michael Dougherty's movie is part of Warner Bros' MonsterVerse, which launched with Gareth Edwards's 2014 Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island from 2018.

The epic action adventure will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 31 May.

