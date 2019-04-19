Godzilla: King of the Monsters starring Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga to release in India on 31 May

Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, comes the next chapter Godzilla: King of the Monsters, an epic action adventure which will be releasing in India by Warner Bros Pictures on 31 May.

A presentation of Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co Ltd, the film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film, directed by Michael Dougherty stars Millie Bobby Brown, Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among others.

"The approach that my writing partner Zach Shields and I took was that Godzilla, the MUTOs, Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah they're a super-species. These creatures were worshipped as ancient gods; they are the reasons we have stories about dragons and giants and titans.

"Because if you look at the entire world's collection of ancient myths, you realize that they all have stories about monsters. What we're trying to establish is the idea that Godzilla and his brethren are the reason for that," Dougherty said in a statement.

According to the statement, the new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis the three-headed Ghidorah.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 14:04:41 IST

